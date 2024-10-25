Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bridge in a Derbyshire town has opened again today after repairs were carried out – with thousands of ‘love locks’ being removed from the structure.

Bakewell's weir footbridge was reopened by Derbyshire County Council (DCC) today, following repairs and general refurbishment.

A DCC spokesperson said: “The 25-year old footbridge spans the River Wye close to Bakewell town centre, and was showing signs of corrosion on the steel structure and wear and tear to the pedestrian walkway.

“We’ve still got a little bit of work to finish off, but this can be done while the bridge is open.

The 'love locks' that adorned the bridge across the River Wye in Bakewell, captured in this photo, have now been removed - with the bridge open once again. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“We worked with the Save the Love Locks group to carefully remove the padlocks from the bridge to enable the repairs to be carried out. We'd like to thank the group and congratulate them on finding a new home for the locks at Thornbridge Hall.

“To help make sure we can easily maintain the bridge in the future, we have installed signs to remind people that any locks attached to the newly renovated structure will be removed.”