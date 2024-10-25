Council reopens bridge in Peak District town following repairs – with ‘love locks’ now entirely removed
Bakewell's weir footbridge was reopened by Derbyshire County Council (DCC) today, following repairs and general refurbishment.
A DCC spokesperson said: “The 25-year old footbridge spans the River Wye close to Bakewell town centre, and was showing signs of corrosion on the steel structure and wear and tear to the pedestrian walkway.
“We’ve still got a little bit of work to finish off, but this can be done while the bridge is open.
“We worked with the Save the Love Locks group to carefully remove the padlocks from the bridge to enable the repairs to be carried out. We'd like to thank the group and congratulate them on finding a new home for the locks at Thornbridge Hall.
“To help make sure we can easily maintain the bridge in the future, we have installed signs to remind people that any locks attached to the newly renovated structure will be removed.”
