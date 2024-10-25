Urgent appeal for funding for play area at popular Chesterfield park - after arson and flood
Katherine Hollingworth, a councillor for Brockwell Ward and Chair of Friends of Badger Park, has launched an appeal to help fund new play equipment at the Friends of Badger Park following an arson in October 2023.
After the fire, Chesterfield Borough Council promised to help with the costs of the new equipment which was estimated at about £9,000.
But after the arson, Storm Babet floods followed, leaving the ground saturated with water and making it unsafe to remove the remains of old equipment.
In Easter Friends of Badger Park group applied to the council again to get the new equipment fitted in.
Unfortunately the financially stranded Chesterfield Borough Council could now only offer £ 5,000 towards the park. The council also promised to pay for the fitting of the new play area.
Councillor Katherine Hollingworth said: “It's been awful, first the equipment was set on fire, then there were floods, and in July, the park was shut off again because somebody had ripped up the soft surfaces in the play area. In the last year, the playground has been shut more than it's been open.
"The children are entitled to have the best play park possible. It's not their fault it was destroyed. I understand the council can’t help but it's not children’s fault that the council doesn't have enough money, Children are the ones who are going to suffer, and it’s not fair.”
Councillor Hollingworth met with Councillor Ed Fordham who offered to provide £1,000 towards the cost of the equipment from his allowance for community projects.
She added: “We are very thankful for the additional £1,000 and we are now appealing to the local businesses and residents for help. We only have two weeks to raise the funds. The equipment that was destroyed cost £20,000 but there are good options at £12,000. The park was designed and voted for originally by local school children and their dreams should still be a reality.”
In 2020, it was announced the playground at Badger Recreation Park in Brockwell would not reopen after the first coronavirus lockdown as it was 27 years old and failed safety regulations.
Councillor Katherine Hollingworth formed the Friends of Badger Park in a bid to open a new playground at the site. Schoolchildren were invited to submit ideas for a new playground and vote on their favourite design.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Badger Park raised £5,000 by holding a Christmas raffle and an Easter egg hunt and this was matched by funding from Viridor. The park was then officially declared open in 2022.
Cllr Katherine Hollingworth added: “The fact that we raised the money, makes it feel worse. It's been the local people that have enabled the park to happen and you take it quite personally. Children did not even have two years to use the equipment. They deserve so much better.”
Anyone wishing to help fund the new play area can do so via an Open Collctie page or by contacting Friend of Badger Park via email at [email protected] or Councillor Hollingworth at 01246 270835.
