Council issues update on development of Derbyshire town's new leisure centre – after previous contractor entered administration

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:23 BST
A project to create a new leisure centre in a Derbyshire town is set to resume – after the main contractor for the scheme entered administration.

Last month, several subsidiaries of ISG – a major contractor that employs around 2,400 people – filed notices to enter administration.

ISG was the main contractor for the Clay Cross Active development, a leisure centre that is being erected on the site of the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre.

The project is part of a £29million investment package by North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) in its health and fitness facilities, drawing from the Clay Cross Town Fund and grants from Sport England.

Work began on the site in early 2023. Photo: North East Derbyshire District Council/Alliance Leisure
At the time, a NEDDC spokesperson said: “Whilst naturally this will have an impact on the Clay Cross Active project, the Council’s contract is not with ISG. The Council’s contract with Alliance Leisure and we are working with them and other stakeholders to restart the site and limit any disruption.”

NEDDC have issued a statement today, confirming that a new contractor has been secured and that work is set to restart over the next few weeks.

A council spokesperson said: “Last month, the main contractor for the Clay Cross Active development, ISG, filed for administration –delaying progress on the project as a new contractor was sourced.

“The council’s development partner, Alliance Leisure, have worked tirelessly to appoint a new contractor and minimise the impact on the scheme. The council are delighted to announce that a new contractor, Universal Civils & Build, will take over the scheme.

“You will start to see contractors returning to site in the coming weeks. Universal have already made the site secure and safe, and are currently rescheduling the works to ensure they can be completed as quickly as possible. Further updates will be provided in due course through our social media channels and our website.”

