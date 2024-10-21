Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have launched an appeal for help in locating a criminal who absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.

Larry Connors left HMP Sudbury at around 7.50pm on Friday, October 18. The 31-year-old was serving a four and a half year sentence at the open prison for burglary.

He is described as being around 6ft 2ins and of a medium build, with short ginger hair.

Anyone who sees Connors, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1365 of 18 October:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.