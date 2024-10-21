Police appeal to trace criminal who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Larry Connors left HMP Sudbury at around 7.50pm on Friday, October 18. The 31-year-old was serving a four and a half year sentence at the open prison for burglary.
He is described as being around 6ft 2ins and of a medium build, with short ginger hair.
Anyone who sees Connors, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1365 of 18 October:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.