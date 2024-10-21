Police appeal to trace criminal who absconded from Derbyshire prison

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers have launched an appeal for help in locating a criminal who absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.

Larry Connors left HMP Sudbury at around 7.50pm on Friday, October 18. The 31-year-old was serving a four and a half year sentence at the open prison for burglary.

He is described as being around 6ft 2ins and of a medium build, with short ginger hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire man “incapable” of controlling his Cane Corso is jailed after “horrific” incident where dog attacked and killed his brother

Connors absconded from the prison on the evening of Friday, October 18.Connors absconded from the prison on the evening of Friday, October 18.
Connors absconded from the prison on the evening of Friday, October 18.

Anyone who sees Connors, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1365 of 18 October:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice