Council considers pedestrianising busy Chesterfield square as part of plans to revitalise town centre

Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that it will consider pedestrianising Rykneld Square as part of their Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “The pedestrianisation of Rykneld Square is one of a number of approaches under consideration as we develop our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

“These plans will be subject to cabinet approval before consultation with both the public and our town centre partners, including the highways authority and public transport operators.

Rykneld Square

“Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield aims to improve the look, flow and feel of the town centre and better connect key spaces, which will make it more appealing for both visitors and residents.”

The RTHOC programme will see a number of town centre spaces transformed, including Market Place, New Square, Burlington Street and Packers Row, Corporation Street and the George Stephenson Memorial Hall.

The project is being funded by nearly £20m of Levelling Up funding from the Government, which will also be supplemented by £6m of investment from Chesterfield Borough Council.

The delivery of the improvement plan is expected to increase land value in the town centre by 16% and shop occupancy levels to more than 90%. This will support the creation of around 100 new jobs in the town centre.

Coun Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, previously told the Derbyshire Times: “Our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project is a major regeneration scheme that will make sure our town centre can thrive for generations to come. Our plans will revitalise and better connect key areas of our historic town centre and revamp the striking Stephenson Memorial Hall.

“It will also complement work to regenerate Chesterfield Market and the Northern Gateway and – at the other side of town – will connect with plans to transform the area around Chesterfield Station.