North Derbyshire planning applications - including Chesterfield, Dronfield and Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

8 Holmebank, West Brockwell, Chesterfield: Two-storey extension to front of property and single storey extension to rear.

61 Somersall Park Road, Chesterfield: Porch.

118 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

92 Sycamore Road, Hollingwood: Garden room extension to rear and new front door in place of existing window.

9 Brincliffe Close, Walton: Single-storey extension to the front of the property.

626 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees.

Vertu Motors PDI Centre, 128 Station Road, Whittington Moor: Expansion of current car valet facilities to include fit out of parts storage into existing valet building with added welfare and washroom facilities and office space. Construction of a new four-car valet building within existing site to cope with expansion of facilities.Proposed shipping container on site.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

9 Kinder Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

34 Newbridge Lane, Brimington: Ground floor extension to annex to form dining room and mower store to the garage. Conditional permission.

84 Highfield Lane, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

14 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

10 Oldridge Close, Holme Hall: Single-storey front/side extension. Conditional permission.

Co-Operative Stores, Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Alterations to premises to include ram bollards to the main entrance, blocking up side entrance door, creation of new delivery entrance door at the rear, installation of ramp with hand handrails, new external bin and plant store and AC plant to the rear left of the building. Conditional permission.

Chesterfield Hotel, Malkin Street, Chesterfield: Temporary car park. Conditional permission.

11 Moorpark Avenue, Walton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Elm Lodge Nursing Home, Stand Road, Newbold: Extensions to care home. Conditional permission.

8 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Two-storey side extension and alterations, and drop kerb to access new driveway. Conditional permission.

52 Curbar Curve, Inkersall: Ground floor extension. Conditional permission.

79 Manor Road Brimington: Single-storey side extension and two-storey rear extension and render to all elevations. Conditional permission.

Burger King, Brimington Road North, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing restaurant and erection of a drive thru restaurant, circulation road and associated works. Conditional permission.

40 Mansfeld Road, Newbold: Loft conversion with rear dormer and front roof light. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

7 The Crescent, Holymoorside: Front extension with new canopy over, new roof to side and rear extension with velux windows and new hipped roof to rear dormer.

Shirland Golf Club, Pit Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Change the use of the temporary clubhouse to a permanent function suite.

Garage block to the rear of 39 High Street, Apperknowle: Change of use of brownfield site to housing land and construction of five-bedroom dwelling with attached garage.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

29 Bents Crescent, Dronfield: Demolish existing garage and erect two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Northstone House, Butts Road, Ashover: Alteration and extension to dwelling. Conditional permission.

Waters Meet, Middle Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Single-storey front and rear extensions. Conditional permission.

Longcourse House, Longcourse Lane, Duckmanton: Retrospective application for the change of use of land from agricultural to equestrian and to retain stables, two shipping containers, a chicken coop and a track. Conditional permission.

48 Williamthorpe Close, North Wingfield: Replacing a hedge with a wooden fence and concrete posts and metal wood gate. Refused.

2e to 2f Church View, Clay Cross: Change of use to a pet crematorium. Withdrawn.

17 Oakview Gardens, Morton, Alfreton: Lawful development certificate for creation of rear dormer to the existing roof structure. Certificate granted.