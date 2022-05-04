The property at Lumsdale Road is on the market for £1,100,000.

Luxuriously renovated Grade II listed Georgian eight-bedroom home with separate guest house on outskirts of Matlock on the market for £1,100,000.

A stunning Grade II listed Georgian family home on the outskirts of Matlock has eight bedrooms and a separate one-bedroom guest house.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:27 pm

Luxuriously renovated throughout, the semi-detached property on Lumsdale Road is within easy reach of Tansley and is on the market for £1,100,000.

The family home is described as ‘elegantly proportioned and delightfully spacious’ on the property website Zoopla.

Three spacious reception rooms, a good-sized breakfast kitchen, two shower rooms and a ground-floor wc are included in the accommodation.

Six of the eight bedrooms have decorative feature fireplaces and two have exposed wooden ceiling beams.

Three cellars include one with original stone-built coal shaft, another with lighting, electric heater and shelving and the third with vaulted ceiling and shelving.

There is an enclosed front garden, and spacious driveway with ample parking for several vehicles.

The Bolthole guest house is designed as contemporary open-plan living and offers a sitting room, double bedroom, kitchenette, and washroom with steam room/shower. There is underfloor heating in the entrance walkway and in the steam room.

For more details, contact the agent Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347275.

1. Front garden

The property has a spacious area of garden at the front of it.

2. Entrance hall

Elegant chandeliers illuminate the entrance hall which has an exposed stone floor.

3. Dining kitchen

The kitchen contains eye-level self-cleaning integral appliances including electric oven and grill, coffee maker, steam oven and microwave and a glass-fronted wine fridge. Further integral appliances include a fridge freezer and 12-place setting dishwasher. The work surface extends to form a peninsula breakfast bar with seating space and storage cupboards beneath.

4. Dining room

The room has exceptionally high ceilings with a central beam, and a feature fireplace with decorative surround, mantel brick insert and stone hearth.

