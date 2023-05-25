News you can trust since 1855
Council confirms changes to bin collections for Chesterfield residents ahead of bank holiday

Chesterfield residents will see changes to their usual bin collections over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

Due to the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday 29 May, Chesterfield Borough Council have announced that there will be a number of changes to council services – including bin collections.

Bins due to be collected on Monday, May 29 will instead be collected on Saturday, May 27.

Bin collections across Chesterfield will be altered due to the bank holiday.
Residents were asked to make sure their bin is out ready for collection by 7.00am, as crews may be collecting at different times.

