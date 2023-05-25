Council confirms changes to bin collections for Chesterfield residents ahead of bank holiday
Due to the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday 29 May, Chesterfield Borough Council have announced that there will be a number of changes to council services – including bin collections.
Bins due to be collected on Monday, May 29 will instead be collected on Saturday, May 27.
Residents were asked to make sure their bin is out ready for collection by 7.00am, as crews may be collecting at different times.