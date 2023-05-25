News you can trust since 1855
Victim hospitalised with serious injuries after attack at busy Chesterfield pub – as police appeal to trace man who could hold vital information

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after an assault by two people at a Chesterfield pub – and officers are trying to locate a man who may have crucial information regarding the incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:50 BST

Derbyshire Police were called just after 10.15pm on Thursday, April 13 after a man was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.

The victim, a man in his 20s, had been assaulted by two men in the Woodside Pub in Ashgate Road, Chesterfield earlier that night.

He has recovered from his injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

This is the man officers wish to locate - who may have important information concerning the incident.This is the man officers wish to locate - who may have important information concerning the incident.
Officers are now appealing for the man in the CCTV image to contact the force, as he may have vital information about the incident which could help with their investigation.

If you know the man in the image, or have any information about what happened, you can contact the police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*223086:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.