Victim hospitalised with serious injuries after attack at busy Chesterfield pub – as police appeal to trace man who could hold vital information
Derbyshire Police were called just after 10.15pm on Thursday, April 13 after a man was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.
The victim, a man in his 20s, had been assaulted by two men in the Woodside Pub in Ashgate Road, Chesterfield earlier that night.
He has recovered from his injuries and has been discharged from hospital.
Officers are now appealing for the man in the CCTV image to contact the force, as he may have vital information about the incident which could help with their investigation.
If you know the man in the image, or have any information about what happened, you can contact the police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*223086:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.