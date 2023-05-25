News you can trust since 1855
Walker airlifted to “specialist cardiac unit” after incident near popular Peak District beauty spot

A Peak District walker was evacuated by helicopter to a “specialist cardiac unit” after falling unwell and requiring “advanced care” at the scene.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read

At 12.49pm on Wednesday, May 24, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to assist a gentleman walking above Hayfield – a village situated at the foot of Kinder Scout – who had become unwell.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “As a medical emergency we were able to get hill parties quickly despatched and our first party on scene included our team doctor and a team paramedic.

“Air support was requested and Helimed 54 was able to assist. We were able to stabilise and monitor the gentleman whilst we awaited the air ambulance and the East Midlands Ambulance Service crew to arrive.

The Kinder MRT were called to assist - with the casualty eventually being airlifted from the scene. Credit: Kinder MRTThe Kinder MRT were called to assist - with the casualty eventually being airlifted from the scene. Credit: Kinder MRT
“Once on scene the air ambulance crew were able to provide advanced care before we carried the gentleman to the helicopter for transfer to a specialist cardiac unit. Throughout we also looked after his son and then took him back to his car.

“We wish him all the best and hope that he makes a successful recovery.”

