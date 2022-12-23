Council announces new dates for bin collections across Chesterfield over festive season

Chesterfield Borough Council have reminded residents that black, blue and green bins may not be collected on their usual days due to bank holidays between Christmas and the New Year.

A list of revised bin collection dates can be found below – with the council asking people to make sure their bins are put out by 7.00am each day.

If your bin should be collected on December 26, this will now take place on December 24.

December 27 collections were moved back one day to December 28, and December 28 collections will now take place on December 29.

If your bin is usually collected on either December 29 or 30, it will now be taken the following day.

