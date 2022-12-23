Drugged-up and disqualified driver arrested in Derbyshire town after trying to fool officers with ‘old switcheroo’
A Derbyshire driver who tried to evade arrest was taken into custody after testing positive for two different drugs.
On Thursday, December 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a van in Ilkeston.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Two males try the old ‘switcheroo’ in the front seats of this transit when they see the blue lights.”
The driver unsuccessfully tried to convince officers that his passenger was the one behind the wheel, and he was found to be disqualified – as well as testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.
The motorist was arrested by DRPU officers and his van was also seized.