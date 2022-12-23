Drugged-up and disqualified driver arrested in Derbyshire town after trying to fool officers with ‘old switcheroo’

On Thursday, December 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a van in Ilkeston.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Two males try the old ‘switcheroo’ in the front seats of this transit when they see the blue lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver unsuccessfully tried to convince officers that his passenger was the one behind the wheel, and he was found to be disqualified – as well as testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

The driver was unable to fool the DPRU officers who stopped him.