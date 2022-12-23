Derbyshire Police arrest 50 drink and drug drivers – who caused 13 crashes – in just two weeks
A further 50 people were arrested in Derbyshire as part of a Christmas drink and drug driving campaign – taking the total so far above 80.
The arrests took place during weeks three and four of a national policing operation known as Op Limit, where all police forces in England and Wales have increased their presence on the roads to target drink and drug drivers.
It was timed to coincide with the men’s World Cup and then throughout the lead up to Christmas.
Officers have continued with patrols across the county, making stops and speaking to drivers on the roads. Between Monday, December 5 and Sunday, December 18, officers in Derbyshire found 33 drivers who tested positive for alcohol and 19 who tested positive for drugs.
The highest breath test during the last two weeks, and during the operation so far, showed 150 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – when the legal limit is 35. Thirteen of those tests followed collisions on the county’s roads.
Chief Inspector Dave Nicholls, who leads the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Christmas is now right around the corner, and suspected drink and drug drivers arrested on Christmas Eve could find themselves waking up in a police cell on Christmas morning, whilst further tests and interviews are carried out as part of enquiries before they are released.
“Far worse than this is that someone could be waking up to the devastating news that a loved one won’t ever be coming home.
“If you’re celebrating, plan ahead and book a taxi, agree a nominated driver, choose somewhere easy to walk home from or just stick to non-alcoholic drinks. Also, don’t be afraid to call out your friends or family if you think they have drugs or alcohol in their system and are about to drive. Let’s make sure we all get home safely.”
You can make a difference to your community by actively reporting drink or drug driving. If the crime is taking place at the time, call 999.
If you have details of a driver who regularly drives unsafely, or a non-urgent report, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101