Police board up home in Derbyshire village plagued by anti-social behaviour and drug activity

A Derbyshire property was closed by officers after continued anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity began to impact the local community.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On Thursday, December 22, the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team announced that they had enacted a Closure Order at a Somercotes property.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug activity at an address in Somercotes the team have worked with our partners at Amber Valley Borough Council and Futures Homescape – and have successfully had the premises closed via a Closure Order.

Officers have blocked any access points to the property.
“We will always try to act to stop behaviour that is having a detrimental effect to the local community.”