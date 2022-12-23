Police board up home in Derbyshire village plagued by anti-social behaviour and drug activity
A Derbyshire property was closed by officers after continued anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity began to impact the local community.
On Thursday, December 22, the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team announced that they had enacted a Closure Order at a Somercotes property.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug activity at an address in Somercotes the team have worked with our partners at Amber Valley Borough Council and Futures Homescape – and have successfully had the premises closed via a Closure Order.
“We will always try to act to stop behaviour that is having a detrimental effect to the local community.”