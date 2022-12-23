News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest man in Derbyshire village with ‘large collection of electronic items’ linked to spate of burglaries

Officers arrested a Derbyshire man this week after being caught with a large amount of items believed to have been stolen in a series of burglaries.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male in the village on Wednesday, December 21.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon his arrest an unusually large collection of electronic and high value items were found on his person.

“We have been investigating a spate of recent burglaries and believe the items may be linked to these burglaries.”

The man was arrested earlier this week and the stash of items found by officers.
The items recovered are listed below, and officers have tried to keep the descriptions generic to avoid false claims for the items. Most items will have serial numbers on them and they will be required to assist in proving ownership.

The items recovered were:

Smart watch with charging base.

Laptop/tablet with speakers in padded case.

Tablet with keyboard.

Stylus pen.

Wireless earbuds.

Xbox wireless controller in case with charging base.

Large laptop with speakers.

Nintendo Switch in padded case.

If you believe one of these items is yours, contact PC 14614 Warsop at [email protected], quoting reference number 22000746361.