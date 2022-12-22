Chesterfield man who kicked off random door mirror tracked down on Facebook
A Chesterfield man who kicked off a car wing mirror was hauled before magistrates after failing to pay for its repair – as agreed with the owners of the vehicle.
Callum Palfreyman, 27, destroyed the mirror – picked at random – while drunk “in a bad mood” and walking home, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.
Prosecutor Neil Hollett told magistrates the Clay Cross owners of the car found the damage at 4am on July 20.
After investigating on Facebook the owners were led to Palfreyman – who they confronted.
However Mr Hollett said after he failed to pay for the damage – which came to £190 – as agreed, he was finally reported to police.
Mr Hollett said: “During a police interview he said he had been drinking with friends – he was in a bad mood because he had been drinking.”
Palfreyman’s solicitor Kirsty Sargent said her client had been unable to pay his debt as he was on Universal Credit.
She added: “He accepts as a result it’s led to police becoming involved. He was drunk and accepts he had been angry at that point.”
The defendant, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, admitted criminal damage.
A magistrate told him: “This was just a senseless act – at that point you were in a bad mood after drinking.
"It doesn’t seem very mature, does it. You also had the opportunity to pay but you didn’t.”
Palfreyman was handed a £40 fine, £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £190 compensation.