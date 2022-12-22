Hayden Watson, 21, had known his work colleague from the age of 15 when the pair played rugby together.

However, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard they fell-out following an “incident” involving Watson’s partner and a “kiss” during a night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Neil Hollett described how on February 28 Watson’s work pal was waiting to clock out of the Alfreton masonry firm where the pair worked.

The assault unfolded at Alfreton's Illam Stone

He said: “He describes someone hitting him to the right side of his face from behind – someone wraps his arms around him and body-slams him to the floor.

"He saw the other person was this defendant – he punched him repeatedly to the right side of his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He believes he hit him around 20 times or so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Watson was shouting “get up and fight me, you p****” at the fellow worker who was still on the floor.

After other workers intervened Watson was “dragged off” of the victim – who was hospitalised with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a police interview Watson said the pair’s relationship had been good “until the incident with his partner on a night out”.

A solicitor representing Watson said there had been “provocation from the complainant in this matter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson, of Outram Court, Ripley, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.