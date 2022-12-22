Derbyshire man “body-slammed” and punched work mate over girlfriend row
A north Derbyshire man “body-slammed” a work mate to the floor before punching him to the face “around 20 times” following a row over an “incident” with his girlfriend during a night out, a court heard.
Hayden Watson, 21, had known his work colleague from the age of 15 when the pair played rugby together.
However, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard they fell-out following an “incident” involving Watson’s partner and a “kiss” during a night out.
Prosecutor Neil Hollett described how on February 28 Watson’s work pal was waiting to clock out of the Alfreton masonry firm where the pair worked.
He said: “He describes someone hitting him to the right side of his face from behind – someone wraps his arms around him and body-slams him to the floor.
"He saw the other person was this defendant – he punched him repeatedly to the right side of his face.
"He believes he hit him around 20 times or so.”
The court heard Watson was shouting “get up and fight me, you p****” at the fellow worker who was still on the floor.
After other workers intervened Watson was “dragged off” of the victim – who was hospitalised with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.
In a police interview Watson said the pair’s relationship had been good “until the incident with his partner on a night out”.
A solicitor representing Watson said there had been “provocation from the complainant in this matter”.
Watson, of Outram Court, Ripley, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.
His case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.