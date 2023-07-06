News you can trust since 1855
Controversial Derbyshire housing development plans scrapped following objections

Controvesial proposals for new houses in a Derbyshire village have been withdrawn.
By Oliver McManus
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

An application to build five new houses in the village of Glapwell had been submitted by Sam Smith, on behalf of Real Estate Construction in Newark. The proposals had been out for consideration since November but it was announced this week that the application had been withdrawn.

If it had been approved, five new houses would have been built on Back Lane with two single-storey buildings and three two-storey buildings. The site covered approximately 1,650 square metres and the designs of the houses were said to ‘reflect the local vernacular’.

The proposals received a number of objections during the public consultation with the parish council accusing the plan of being ‘an over development of the site’.

The planning application has been withdrawnThe planning application has been withdrawn
Glapwell Parish Council said: “Some houses open directly on to the street meaning heavy vehicles, to and from the site, will pose a serious safety [threat].

“Bolsover, as a district, has more than met the identified number of new houses in the local plan. This proposed plan is an over development of the site itself as it not large enough to include five new dwellings.”

Such concerns were shared by a local resident, Mr Horner, who wrote a letter of objection saying he felt that land was ‘not suitable’ and the plans constituted ‘over developing the site’. He added: “Back Lane is an access only road. This is a very much used road [and] this situation is about to get worse… Do I have any rights to privacy and light?”

Related topics:Derbyshire