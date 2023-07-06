Tom Cruise takes to Twitter to promote new Mission Impossible film featuring the Peak District

In the movie titled "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," renowned Hollywood actor Tom Cruise returns to portray Ethan Hunt, a skilled operative belonging to the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

To help the promotion of the film, Tom Cruise took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes footage, which included the train crash scene that was filmed in Stoney Middleton in the Peak District. Tom added: “This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life!”

As part of a scene in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, a meticulously recreated train carriage was dramatically plunged into a quarry. The filming took place in late 2021 at Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, where the carriage was positioned precariously on a purpose-built rail line before plunging to the ground below.

Dead Reckoning Part One has garnered glowing reviews, boasting a remarkable 98 percent score on the renowned review movie-rating website Rotten Tomatoes. This exceptional rating comes after receiving high acclaim from a total of 112 reviews.

Tom Cruise,who shows no sign of slowing down with his action movies now he’s 61, made a drmatic appearance at the Derbyshire location. He arrived via helicopter and was photographed observing the filming process firsthand.