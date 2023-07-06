News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Tom Cruise takes to Twitter to promote new Mission Impossible film featuring the Peak District

The film is set to release in UK cinemas on July 10, and the first batch of critic reviews have been released giving it the best score of the franchise so far.
By James Salt
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

In the movie titled "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," renowned Hollywood actor Tom Cruise returns to portray Ethan Hunt, a skilled operative belonging to the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

To help the promotion of the film, Tom Cruise took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes footage, which included the train crash scene that was filmed in Stoney Middleton in the Peak District. Tom added: “This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of a scene in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film, a meticulously recreated train carriage was dramatically plunged into a quarry. The filming took place in late 2021 at Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire, where the carriage was positioned precariously on a purpose-built rail line before plunging to the ground below.

Most Popular

Dead Reckoning Part One has garnered glowing reviews, boasting a remarkable 98 percent score on the renowned review movie-rating website Rotten Tomatoes. This exceptional rating comes after receiving high acclaim from a total of 112 reviews.

Tom Cruise,who shows no sign of slowing down with his action movies now he’s 61, made a drmatic appearance at the Derbyshire location. He arrived via helicopter and was photographed observing the filming process firsthand.

Peak District photographer Villager Jim previously shared this photo of the Mission: Impossible 7 film shoot of the train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry.Peak District photographer Villager Jim previously shared this photo of the Mission: Impossible 7 film shoot of the train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry.
Peak District photographer Villager Jim previously shared this photo of the Mission: Impossible 7 film shoot of the train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry.
Related topics:Tom CruiseTwitterPeak DistrictHollywoodDerbyshire