Conservatives lose North East Derbyshire council majority as fourth member leaves party

Councillor Anthony Hutchinson, who represents Coal Aston, has become an Independent member, stating he had become ‘disillusioned’ with the party and the ‘tribalism’ of some members.

He said: “It’s been coming for a long while, I’m just disillusioned with the Conservative Party. My only interest is I just want to serve my neighbours and my community.”

Coun Hutchinson said he had never regarded himself as a ‘political animal’ but when he got involved in local government he felt the Tory group represented his views the best, however recently he found the pressure to tow the party line too great and didn’t want to be ‘told what to do’ any more. I think people get too involved in the tribalism of it all,” he commented.

Until last year, Coun Hutchinson had also been a member of Dronfield Town Council (DTC), but chose to leave over what he called ‘passive intimidation’ within the Tory-run town council.

Two current serving members of DTC, who also sit on NEDDC, Councillor Roger Hall and Councillor Paul Parkin chose to leave the Tories and go Independent in the last few months, following in the footsteps of Killamarsh district council member Councillor Mo Potts, who said bullying had prompted her decision to leave the party.

DTC Leader and Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Councillor Angelique Foster has previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the town council has a ‘proper procedure in place to deal with any issues concerning councillors’ and members are doing their ‘very best’ to represent the interests of the community.

Councillor Alex Dale, who leads the North East Derbyshire Conservative Group, said: “All group members have been reminded on multiple occasions that there are proper processes to investigate any complaints and that they should come forward if they have any concerns whatsoever.

“Our party, group and council rules are all also extremely clear around expected standards of conduct for all members including towards one another. Anthony remains a good friend and I am very grateful for all his contributions and service as a Conservative councillor.

“However I am extremely disappointed that he has decided to leave the group and party rather than work with me to try to address any concerns he had from within. Anthony was elected as a Conservative and still shares our values, so, while I respect his decision, I am saddened by it.

“At this stage no formal complaints have been submitted in relation to the conduct of any councillors, but should any come forward they will of course be investigated in line with our robust processes.”

