Bee Jaansoo launched Café One on Soresby Street to bring something different to the town.

She said: “We have an extensive drinks menu, offering great coffee, teas, soft drinks and seasonal options. We have a selection of European cake and homemade brownies (vegan and gluten free available). We also offer toasted tea cakes, cheese and fruit scones, toast (white, brown or rye bread), sausage rolls (English and European version) and MOMA porridge pots (gluten, sugar free and vegan options available). Soon we will be having more gluten free, vegan and sugar free options available and in the near future a protein focused menu for the gym goers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Café One is a dog friendly cafe, a space where all are welcome. It has an industrial feel, inspired by nature from the colour scheme to the plants we have incorporated.”

Bee Jansoo is helped by two assistants in the cafe.

Bee is working alongside two girls in the cafe and said: “They have been a huge help in setting everything up and figuring things out.”

Cafe One is open every day of the week, from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Thusday and Saturday, from 9am to 5pm on Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bee, who lives in Inkersall, added: “For a big part of my life I was a nail technician and a holistic therapist. I enjoy meeting and getting to know people. Whatever I do, it’s important for me that whoever is at the receiving end is happy and has enjoyed their experience.”

Café One is on Soresby Street, Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad