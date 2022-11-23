Community group aiming to secure future of Chesterfield’s Tapton House host meeting as council considers 17 bids

Back in October, Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed that they had received 17 bids for Tapton House – including proposals to turn the building into a hotel or spa.

The Friends of Tapton House are a group opposed to the possible sale of the historic Chesterfield property, and submitted a petition signed by more than 2,500 residents, urging the council to reverse their decision.

While the council noted their petition, they ultimately voted to proceed with their plans, agreeing that the decision over the ‘potential sale or otherwise’ would ultimately lie with the cabinet.

Chesterfield Borough Council announced plans to sell or lease Tapton House back in May 2022.

The FOTH have also submitted a bid to take on the property and bring it into community use, and are hosting a public meeting tomorrow. The group believe a decision on the future of the Grade II listed building may be imminent – and are calling on residents to get behind their final efforts to convince the council to either reconsider their proposals or approve their application.

Di Treece, from the Friends of Tapton House, said: “We know that there's a cabinet meeting on December 13. They're the councillors who will decide the future of Tapton House and if they're going to make that decision at that meeting, then there's a very short time for us to convince them not to sell.

“We would prefer the council to work with community groups and any interested parties concerned with the heritage and history of the house. We want to see it brought into public use as a heritage centre and place where local people can meet, attend workshops, run their own classes and activities.

“It's beautiful inside the house and people should be able to appreciate and enjoy using it –that will never happen if it's sold as a family home or pricey hotel. No matter the legality of the sale, local people should have first refusal on the lease and be supported by the council in making Tapton House the showpiece it could easily become.”

