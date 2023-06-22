Brockwell Books, based in the Market Hall, will close down in the coming weeks. Ed Fordham, the owner of the business, said that Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) had made it “impossible” for him to continue operating from the Market Hall.

“Our move from outdoor market stall to Market Hall has been a great story and we are pleased and proud of the conversations and transactions we have had with you. But sadly, due to mismanagement by CBC, this will all come to a shuddering end in the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not wish to close our little shop and indeed we would love to stay in the Market Hall, but the truth is that CBC are making things impossible for us to stay.”

Brockwell Books of Chesterfield moved into a unit in the Market Hall last year after several years of business from an open air stall.

He explained that Brockwell Books moved to the Market Hall in October 2022 as part of a pop-up shop scheme run by CBC. He said that an initial reduced rent was agreed, but this has now been increased without any consultation or communication.

“We have, since our opening in the Market Hall, operated on the terms of a pop-up shop. A local scheme that was said to be designed to help people to grow their business. A reduced rent with a review and dialogue along the way. That was what we were promised.

“Now, however, after no discussion whatsoever with ourselves, CBC have notified us that they are removing the concessionary rent – and with associated costs this will nearly treble the costs for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Quite what CBC think they are doing beggars belief – they have wiped out most of the retail shops on the south side of the Market Hall and are decimating the number of businesses inside the building. This comes at a time of serious economic challenge for all independent businesses in Chesterfield.

Brockwell Books, located in the Market Hall, will close in the next few weeks.

“Further, the CBC letter says we have to be out by July 31 and that there has been a review. For the record, we have had no sight of any review and there has not been one single conversation about development of the business and what the Market Hall has come to mean to Brockwell Books.”

Ed criticised the lack of communication from CBC around the increase in rent – and said that their “upsetting” decision leaves his business homeless.

“We cannot exist in circumstances where our Landlord is so aggressive, so blinkered and so uncommunicative. We have accordingly decided that we have no option other than to leave The Market Hall as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not have a plan for what happens next – all we know is that this situation is hugely regrettable and deeply upsetting. We have decided that we will take some significant time to explore our options in full – the aim is to have a further announcement in July.

“So these next few weeks will be our last weeks in The Market Hall. We don’t want to leave but the council has done absolutely nothing at all to talk to us, other than to serve notice of the massive leap in rent and associated charges. Faced with this situation we are closing.”

Ed added that the council had not given any indication that this would happen – and that he felt as though the authority had failed his business and the Market Hall itself.

“I’m so sorry. This is not what we wanted for our little shop, nor what we were led to believe would happen. Further, this is a council that has demonstrated again and again that many of the issues facing the town could be resolved by the council – they as landlords could help, but they do not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Indeed, when it comes to positive initiatives, business judgement and financial probity this is a council that has failed and is forcing us to close. Due to this they will have no income from us at all. At this juncture they have shown no apology, remorse, nor regret. They are ruining The Market Hall and the Town Centre and they are failing Brockwell Books and Chesterfield itself.

“We are very sad and have been trying to come to terms with the enormity of closing. Please be gentle with us these coming days. This has upset us to the core and we have been in a dark cloud of considerable anger, as well as struggling with very real mental health depression about what we now have to do. I hope you will understand and we hope to be back soon.”

Councillor Kate Sarvent, CBC’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Last year we launched a pop-up option to help small businesses to start and to grow in our town centre, this has proved very popular at the Market Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This offer included reduced rent for an initial three-month period with an agreement to review, but with the clear understanding that this is a limited offer and that a return to normal rates will take place. This approach has been consistently applied to all who have taken advantage of it.