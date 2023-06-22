Popular Chesterfield town centre pub evacuated after woman claims she had bomb in her bag
The Crown and Cushion pub on Low Pavement, Chesterfield was evacuated following reports of a bomb in the venue.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:47 BST
Officers were called to Chesterfield town centre yesterday, on Tuesday, June 21, following reports of a woman stating she had a bomb in her bag.
On arrival, officers found that the woman was in the Crown and Cushion pub on Low Pavement. The pub was evacuated, a search was conducted and no device was found.
Witnesses said four police vehicles attended.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield town centre SNT said: “We would like to reassure the local community that we responded quickly to the reports and there was no risk to the public.”