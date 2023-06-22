Popular Chesterfield town centre pub evacuated after woman claims she had bomb in her bag

Officers were called to Chesterfield town centre yesterday, on Tuesday, June 21, following reports of a woman stating she had a bomb in her bag.

On arrival, officers found that the woman was in the Crown and Cushion pub on Low Pavement. The pub was evacuated, a search was conducted and no device was found.

Witnesses said four police vehicles attended.

The Crown and Cushion pub on Low Pavement, Chesterfield has been evacuated following reports of a bomb in the venue.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.