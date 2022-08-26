News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield council leader answers your questions - including on the future of Chesterfield market and the need for more office space

We asked Derbyshire Times readers what questions you wanted Chesterfield Borough Council leader Tricia Gilby to answer – and you didn’t disappoint.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:26 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:52 pm

We had loads of issues you wanted to raise with her on a range of subjects.

Here is the first of her video responses to your questions, look out for more in coming days.

Councillor Tricia Gilby

If there are specific questions or topics you’d like her to explain in future videos, email them to us at [email protected]

ChesterfieldDerbyshire TimesChesterfield Borough Council