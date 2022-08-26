Chesterfield newly-weds raise a toast to Home Secretary Priti Patel who saved their big day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carolyn Wellington married Trent Jenkins at Chesterfield Register Office yesterday (Thursday) in front of their families and friends, followed by a reception at Casa Hotel.

The new Mrs Jenkins said: “We had the best time – it was absolutely fabulous, amazing.”

Sports therapist and wellbeing coach Carolyn, who lives in Doe Lea, called on Priti Patel to intervene after a delay in the consideration of Trent’s application for a UK Visitors Marriage Visa – despite him submitting it within the required time.

Carolyn Wellington and Trent Jenkins on their wedding day.

Carolyn said: “Without Priti Patel, we wouldn’t have got married yesterday; she turned it around so quickly. We are so grateful for everything she's done. I am going to be sending her a thank you letter alongside a wedding photo of Trent and I."

The couple invited the Home Secretary to their wedding but work commitments prevented her from attending. Carolyn said: “Priti Patel sent us a lovely personal letter, apologising for not being able to attend and wished us all the best for our wedding day and our futures. She sent us a beautiful gift – Fortnum and Mason champagne and truffles.”

Trent and Carolyn tied the knot in front of all five of their grown-up children from previous marriages. Carolyn’s son Carlton, 32, and Trent’s son Tayson, 24, the youngest of his three children, were witnesses. The bride was attended by her daughter Maritina, 22, who was bridesmaid and Carolyn’s friend of 40 years, Morag (Meg) Forbes as the matron of honour.

Priti Patel came to the couple's rescue

Guests from abroad included two Belizean cousins of Caroline’s. She said: “I lost my father in 2010 and these two people represent my father – they are so important to me. Dellone is the female version of my father and Darren is the younger version of my father.”

Carolyn, 62, wore a fitted dress embellished with diamantes and a gem-encrusted veil. She commented: “Trent said to me ‘When you walked into the register office in the dress you looked like you were 30 years old’.”

His wedding gift to her was a long, blue evening dress which she wore that night at a party attended by 60 guests. Carolyn said: “It’s an absolutely stunning dress – so elegant, with lots of sparkly diamante on.” Trent, 63, received a groom’s box containing cuff links, little personal items and a bottle of champagne from his bride.

The couple were the last to leave their wedding reception. Carolyn said: “It was 1am – everyone had gone and there was just Trent and me on the dance floor.”

They plan to honeymoon in the Maldives but haven’t yet fixed a date. “Trent is here until August 30,” said Carolyn. “Then he’s heading back with our marriage certificate ready to start the process for me to move over to Phoenix, Arizona, which could take six months to a year.