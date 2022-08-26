Chesterfield permanent make-up artist offers breast cancer patients free tattooing in memory of sister-in-law
A permanent make-up artist in Chesterfield who lost her sister-in-law to breast cancer is offering free tattooing to women who have had reconstruction surgery after mastectomy.
Carly Smith trained in areola tattooing earlier this year when she learned her craft from award-winning tutors.
She said: “My first client was on the training day, she had had breast cancer 20 years previously, had surgery but never had a nipple since and wasn’t offered this treatment on the NHS. It was very emotional, she was overjoyed with her new nipples and couldn’t thank me enough! There were hugs and tears!”
The mum of two, who runs Carly Smith PMU Artistry at Mansfeldt Road, Newbold, said: “So far I’ve treated clients from the 40s to the 70s. Every client has just been overwhelmed with the result and I hear so much how they feel like they are complete again and don’t have to look in the mirror and have that constant reminder of what they’ve been through.
"Seeing the smiles on my clients’ faces means everything to me!”
Carly, 38, lost her sister-in-law to cancer five years ago. She said: “In her memory I wanted to be able to help other women in their cancer journey. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to help my sister in law with my skills at the time but I know how much better these treatments make patients feel when they are going through such a difficult time and I just want to be able to help in any way I can. "
She is offering free areola/nipple tattooing to one patient every month. The procedure takes around two to three hours depending on if it’s a single or double areola. By comparison a set of brows takes around the same time and Carly charges £399 for that.
Carly, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the beauty business, is now setting her sights on training in other areas where she can make a difference to clients’ confidence and self-esteem. She said: “I would like to go more down the route of scar camouflage and cleft lip tattooing and tattoo removal techniques as these are quite niche areas and where I feel I can really help people who need it.”
For further information or to book an appointment, call Carly on 07739463838, email: [email protected] or find her on social media at www.facebook.com/carlysmithpmu