Chesterfield council apologises as crematorium gates locked over anti-social behaviour

It follows confusion in the Hollingwood Residents group on Facebook as to why the gates were suddenly being locked at the earlier time of 5pm.

Chesterfield Borough Council said it had been a ‘difficult decision’ to change the times but that the decision came as a result of a security review following a ‘number of anti-social behaviour incidents’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting in the residents Facebook group, Karen Martin said: “If you have relatives gardens at the Crematorium be aware that if you go to work you can only visit at weekends.

Chesterfield Borough Council has apologised after anti-social behaviour has forced them to lock crematorium gates

“The council have now locked the gates and access is 8.30am to 5pm.

“This has caused us some upset this week, seems like going to work gets you penalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t see anyone breaking in or causing damage at 5pm it’s just too busy. Lock them before dark so everyone can visit. Mindless idiots always ruin things and will do so forever as there aren’t any consequences if they do get caught.”

READ THIS: Environment Agency completes engineering on Derbyshire flood defence project

In a statement, the local authority said locking the gates at 5pm was unfortunately a ‘necessary measure to keep the site maintained and ensure safety for visitors. They apologised inconvenience caused to those wanting to visit and said they would continue to review the opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad