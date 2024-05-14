Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business owner in Chesterfield has urged the council to repair a busy road – amid a spate of incidents that have seen cars being damaged.

Jess Peprah, who runs Jpepss Beauty at the Clock Tower Business Centre in Hollingwood, has seen a number of clients have their cars damaged by a pothole along Works Road.

She said: “A distressing incident occurred involving one of our valued clients, whose car tyre was punctured due to the hazardous conditions of the road. Such occurrences are not isolated incidents; they represent a recurring problem that demands immediate attention.

“The severity of the situation cannot be overstated. The choice between swerving to avoid potholes and risking a collision with oncoming traffic, or facing the pothole head-on with the potential for significant damage to vehicles, is simply untenable. Moreover, the lack of visibility exacerbates the danger, leaving drivers with no viable recourse.

One of the vehicles that was damaged along Works Road is pictured here.

“It is unacceptable that individuals should have their days disrupted and their vehicle damaged due to the negligence of road maintenance.”

Nyasha Dionne hit a pothole while travelling along Works Road on Friday, May 3. She said: “It’s mainly frustration with the council. What we need is safety, we need the roads fixed. What if it was a woman with a baby in the back of the car, and the wheel went straight through?

“They’re discouraging people on purpose, saying that the process is long so people don’t make a claim. It’s a lack of empathy from the council.

“They said that they had put a cone on the pothole - they hadn’t. My stepdad phoned me a few days after and said that someone else had burst their tyres as well, both on the left side of their car.

Several drivers have sustained damage to their cars along Works Road.

Another of Jess’ clients, who asked to remain anonymous, suffered a burst tyre as she was travelling to an appointment on Saturday, May 4. While she was fortunate to avoid any injuries, she raised concerns that the pothole could lead to a serious collision.

She said: “I called the council, as did Nyasha. Their reply was that they would try to send someone to put a cone in. I was there for hours on Saturday and didn’t see a cone when I left around 4:30pm.

“I was clear that, due to oncoming traffic under the bridge, it is impossible to swerve to avoid the pothole. If not repaired, it could possibly lead to a car hitting the wall or another car - resulting in injury or worse.

“This was my first time visiting The Clocktower Business Centre and my main concern is that the pothole needs filling, to avoid not just damage to cars, but to avoid anyone getting hurt.”

A number of people have raised concerns over the condition of Works Road - with Derbyshire County Council repairing a particularly bad pothole along the route.

Jess urged Derbyshire County Council to start extensive repairs as soon as possible, adding that she felt residents and visitors to the area deserved to be able to travel safely.

She said: “To Derbyshire County Council, we implore you to take decisive action without delay. We urge you not merely to place warning cones but to initiate comprehensive repairs that address the root cause of the issue.

“Our community deserves safe and reliable roads, especially in areas as crucial as the route to The Clocktower Business Centre.

“We understand that the payment of taxes entails an implicit agreement between residents and local authorities: to uphold standards of infrastructure and safety. We urge the council to honour this agreement by prioritising the urgent repair of the potholes plaguing our roads.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are sorry that the local business owner has concerns about the condition of this road.