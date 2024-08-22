Chesterfield Borough Council issues update on plans to convert historic Tapton House into apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Borough Council has provided an update on the project to convert Tapton House into residential accomodation.

In December 2022, Chesterfield Borough Council’s (CBC) cabinet approved the sale of Tapton House, on a 999-year ground lease, to Stone Castle Enterprise Ltd (SCE).

The proposals put forward by the developers will see the main house converted into residential accommodation – which includes 15 apartments, three townhouses and two bungalows built in place of the annex buildings.

A number of residents have contacted the Derbyshire Times, enquiring as to the progress of the sale, amid online rumours regarding its collapse.

Tapton House was once the residence of railway pioneer George Stephenson.

CBC were approached for comment, and a spokesperson for the council said that they were continuing to move forward with SCE – adding that there had been no change to the plans for Tapton House at this stage.

Tapton House, a grade II* listed building, was constructed in the late 1700s by the Wilkinson family – who helped fund the construction of the Chesterfield canal.

Rail pioneer George Stephenson lived there for a time in the 1800s, before it was purchased by Charles Paxton Markham, director of Staveley Coal and Iron Company, in 1871.

It was subsequently given to the former Chesterfield Corporation by Markham, who expressed the hope that it would be used for the benefit of the people of the town.

This led to the creation of the former Tapton House Secondary School, which occupied the site until 1991. Chesterfield College then took over the building as a base for its Higher Education provision, before returning Tapton House to the council in 2018.