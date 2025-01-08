Bin collections suspended across parts of Derbyshire amid icy conditions
Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) have confirmed that bin collections across parts of the Derbyshire Dales have been suspended today – with the inclement weather continuing to bring disruption.
A DDDC spokesperson said: “Serco and council waste officers have been out this morning, jointly reviewing and monitoring the condition of the roads around the district.
“A joint decision has been made to stop the collections at the north of the district, due to weather related health and safety concerns. Refuse and recycling lorries weigh up to 26 tonnes and the drivers must ensure complete safety of pedestrians, property and other vehicles when deciding whether to collect from a street during icy conditions.
“We know how frustrating it is when bin collections are delayed, and we are sorry for the inconvenience. Unfortunately, this week’s weather conditions mean that we are unable to get to some areas safely. Despite our best efforts, there are some areas which have not and may not get their bins collected on their scheduled collection day. Residents do not need to report this, as we are keeping track.
“The crews will be attempting to recover any collections that have been missed from the south of the district today, where possible.
“The main message to all residents – if you have not received your collection yet, please leave your bins or sacks presented and we will collect these as soon as possible.
“We would like to thank all our crews who continue to work hard in these difficult conditions. We really appreciate your continued patience and understanding.”
