"A desperate picture": number of rough sleepers in Chesterfield up 50% in 2024

The official measure of rough sleepers in Chesterfield rose by 50 per cent in 2024, far above the national average, and while the local numbers may still be relatively few, the trend points to a wider picture branded “unacceptable” by homelessness charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government conducts a national snapshot survey of rough sleeping on a specific night in autumn to produce comparable figures in local authority areas.

In Chesterfield 12 people were counted on the streets, up from eight counted in the same exercise the year before and five in 2021 when the Government implemented its ‘Everyone In’ policy amid the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough rose by 20 per cent last year to 4,667 – the second-highest level on record, and almost twice the total in 2021.

The number of people sleeping on the streets of Chesterfield rose 50 per cent last year according to official figures.

The number of women sleeping rough has also increased by 20 per cent since last year, from 568 to 680, including one woman in Chesterfield.

Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, said the figures “paint a desperate picture,” with thousands “at significant risk of violence, extreme weather and even premature death. It’s an emergency and it must spur action. “The Westminster Government has a once in a generation opportunity to deliver transformative change through its upcoming strategy to end homelessness.”

The official count includes people sleeping outside, but does not cover sofa surfers, those in hostels or shelters, or people in recreational or traveller sites, and figures are generally considered to be an undercount of the true number of unhoused people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though some observers see rough sleepers as a visible symbol of decline in Chesterfield town centre, the might be better understood as the tip of the iceberg when it comes to crises in housing supply, the cost of living and pressure on public service budgets.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We continue to provide help and advice for anyone who is homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless and work closely with our partners and local homelessness charities to provide individuals with the support that they need.

“We are aware of the concerns about rough sleeping in the town centre, and continue to work with our community safety team, the police and other support services to investigate and acknowledge any reports of anti-social behaviour.

“This work also allows us to better engage with individuals who may be rough sleeping to make sure that we, and our homelessness support partners, can offer them the support they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There are a range of factors that have resulted in an increase in homelessness and rough sleeping, including the increased costs of living and in particular the costs of private rented accommodation.

“Homelessness and the causes of homelessness is an ever changing picture, and we continue to monitor the trends that arise and will always try to make service improvements to tackle the issue in the best way that we can so that everyone can be supported.”

In December the Government promised the “largest ever cash boost” in a package of measure to address homelessness, but charities are continuing to call for action and investment.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said: “It is unacceptable that homelessness continues to rocket when the Government has the power to end it entirely. “Homelessness has a simple solution – a safe, secure social rent home gives everyone the chance to succeed, but there’s nowhere near enough.” She added: “If the Government is serious about tackling the housing emergency, we must see ambitious investment in social housing in June's Spending Review. “Investing in 90,000 social rent homes a year for 10 years would give families a fighting chance and end homelessness for good.” Minister for homelessness Rushanara Ali said the figures show the "devastating impact" of the housing crisis the Government inherited. She added: “We’re taking determined action to turn the tide and that’s why this week this Government stepped in to double our emergency homelessness funding to £60million as an immediate support for councils to keep people in their homes. "This comes alongside the £1billion we have already committed this year to tackle the root causes of homelessness, including the largest ever investment in preventative services, so we can put in place long-lasting solutions, not just sticking plasters, to end this crisis.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.