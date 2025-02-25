Beggars, drug addicts, a shoplifter and a man relieving himself in public shocked a family on their walk through Chesterfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Thoel was with his six-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter on High Street where he saw beggars and homeless people in the doorways of empty shops.

The dad said he was shocked to see brazen shoplifters and witnessed people stealing sandwiches in front of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We walked past market stalls and were hit by a cloud of cannabis smoke and people stood up asleep undoubtedly on some kind of drugs.”

A concerned dad has said that nobody wants to visit Chesterfield because of anti-social behaviour. Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire Constabulary are tackling the issue and in recent months have seen a decline in reports of such incidents due to increased CCTV coverage, a new radio system and a dedicated policing operation.

“As we walked past the bottom of the market place we encountered a guy with his old man out urinating on the floor and market stall in clear view of everyone. I asked a security man to radio through or do something, he said he’d had a word. A word – what good is that? If I was walking through town exposing myself, without doubt, I’d be arrested after being found on CCTV.

“Why are these people allowed to continue day in day out getting away with all this anti-social nonsense?

“Why aren’t the council doing something? They are spending loads revamping the market place but nobody wants to go into town. Old people are scared, the youngsters feel intimidated and shop staff say people stealing stuff is a daily occurrence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Lismore, the borough council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Chesterfield is a safe and welcoming town, and we work closely with the police and other key stakeholders through our Community Safety Partnership to achieve this and tackle anti-social behaviour. In recent months we have seen a decrease in these issues in the town centre, but we are fully aware that some challenges remain, and we will continue to work together to ensure our town remains a safe and welcoming place for people to visit.

“In the last three months we have obtained nine injunctions relating to people who were involved with anti-social behaviour and other criminality in the town centre, we have funded a new radio system to share information and respond quickly to emerging issues, we have increased CCTV coverage in the town centre and, we have an active Public Spaces Protection Order which allows our enforcement officers and the police to exclude individuals from the town centre.

“We know there is still more work to be done but by working more closely with the police and other agencies, we are seeing a reduction in anti-social behaviour. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to tackle these issues to ensure our town centre is a welcoming place for visitors, businesses and residents.

“We would encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it to the council or police. A report of anti-social behaviour can be made to the council via our webpage www.chesterfield.gov.uk/anti-social-behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Josh Carter, from Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “During the last six months we have seen a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield and, alongside partner agencies, have secured a number of civil injunctions and Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against repeat offenders.

“There is still work to be done to tackle ongoing issues and we continue to work closely with partners to remedy these, but this process is well underway.

“In the last month officers spent 1,837 hours on patrol in Chesterfield town centre as part of Operation Shango – a dedicated policing operation to tackle hotspot areas of anti-social behaviour.

“We are committed to remaining visible in our communities and very much rely on the public reporting incidents and breaches of civil injunction and CBOs to us, so that we can act to ensure the most persistent offenders are dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d urge anyone in the local area to follow our Chesterfield Town Centre SNT | Chesterfield | Facebook as we post regular updates about the work we are doing and share images and information about those subject to CBOs or civil injunctions – which means if they are spotted breaching the conditions of an order the public can easily recognise them and report it to us.”

The Derbyshire Times has also approached Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins for a comment.