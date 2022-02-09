Council reviews ‘finer details’ of Chesterfield Market revitalisation plans

Chesterfield Borough Council is reviewing its plans to transform the market into an open-air shopping experience with event space, seating and landscaping

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Following the formal public consultation around the council’s plans for Chesterfield’s historic market grounds, we continue to work closely with the market traders and local businesses.

“We value their input and are currently reviewing some of the finer details of our ambitious town centre transformation programme before any plans are finalised, to make sure the improvements meet the needs of our valued market traders.

“Our plans will create a modern, vibrant town centre experience with space alongside our traditional markets to host outdoor events, speciality markets and entertainment.”

She said since the origial proposals were drawn up, the authority had been successful in securing a further £8.5million to invest in the town centre as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund allocation.

Coun Sarvent continued: “This will provide us with the ability to revitalise Chesterfield’s markets as part of our wider town centre transformation programme.”