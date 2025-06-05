Construction of landmark rail innovation centre outside Chesterfield begins – as council marks start of “exciting project”

The construction of a modern rail innovation and training centre outside Chesterfield has begun – an “exciting project” that the council says will create jobs and opportunities for local people.

The Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Vehicle (DRIIVe) will sit next to the historic Barrow Hill Roundhouse and will provide classroom and training areas, specialist research and development facilities including a digital laboratory, and commercial workshop space.

DRIIVe is part of the multi-million-pound Staveley Town Deal programme and has received additional funding from Chesterfield Borough Council and the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and vice chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “This is an exciting project for Staveley, our borough and our region, that will allow both our residents and our businesses to access high-quality skills and jobs – whilst also strengthening our borough’s position in the rail sector.

“It has taken a lot of work to get to this point, but it is great to see works getting started on site. This now means that all but one Town Deal project is either in construction or already delivering benefits for residents. I look forward to seeing this project completed and welcoming the buildings first users in 2026.”

The DRIIVe project is being delivered by Chesterfield Borough Council in collaboration with Barrow Hill Engine Shed Society.

Mervyn Allcock, Manager of the Barrow Hill Roundhouse and Staveley Town Deal Board member, said: “This is a significant project for the whole rail sector, and we are proud to be able to have this facility located next to the historic Roundhouse. We’re already seeing interest from the rail sector in using this space because the state-of-the-art innovation and research facilities will help set us apart from other locations.”

Complete construction partner Stepnell will be carrying out construction of the building on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council.

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, said: “The commencement of DRIIVe is a milestone moment for rail innovation, undertaken as part of the Staveley Town Deal. As we start on site, community engagement remains a vital aspect of the building’s progression, imperative to projects we have supported Chesterfield Borough Council on.

“Beyond its fundamental aim of creating opportunities in the rail sector, we want to ensure the specialist facility will be built to the highest standards while generating immense value for the community through local spend and employability opportunities during construction.”

Primarily funded through the Staveley Town Deal, DRIIVe has also received a funding boost from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward added: “EMCCA is proud to help fund the development of a state-of-the-art rail innovation and training centre in Barrow Hill. This exciting project will not only create jobs and skills opportunities for residents but also inspire the next generation of rail professionals.

“It will also strengthen Chesterfield’s position as an innovative destination for the rail sector, offering our young people a path into a rewarding career. We are excited to see the impact this will have on Chesterfield and the region upon its opening in 2026 as we continue to deliver for our residents.” The centre will support a network of specialist training providers – offering rail-related education from level two through to postgraduate training and research.

Becoming a prominent location for rail technology, DRIIVe will also serve as a base for rail-related supply chain businesses – which will have access to the very latest research and innovation.

Funding for the project is mostly being provided through the Staveley Town Deal – the Staveley area was one of 101 towns across England invited to submit an investment plan to the Government’s Towns Fund and received £25.2 million.

To find out more about DRIIVe and the Staveley Town Deal, visit the council’s website here.