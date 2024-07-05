Conservative, Reform and Green candidates share views on General Election race in Chesterfield – as voters elected Toby Perkins for the fifth time
Ben Flook, the Conservative candidate for Chesterfield, finished in second place with 8,496 votes.
He congratulated Toby Perkins, who held the seat he first won back in 2010, and expressed his gratitude for those who supported his campaign.
He said: “Congratulations to Toby Perkins on his victory in Chesterfield. It was a thoroughly enjoyable campaign, and a pleasure to meet so many amazing people.
“I am hugely grateful to all of those who voted for me, and campaigned with me, over the past 18 months. Thank you!”
Dan Price, who finished in third place for Reform UK with 7,897 votes, praised Reform’s performance in Chesterfield - and said that he would be back in the political sphere again.
He said: “When the general election was announced I had no constituency.
“Four weeks of campaigning and we were third in a labour stronghold. Imagine what we can do in four years. I'll be back.”
David Wadsworth finished fourth for the Green Party with 2,682 votes. He said: “Massive thanks to everyone who voted for me!
“We got the highest share of the vote we've ever managed in Chesterfield, and I'm well chuffed.”
