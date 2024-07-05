Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The losing candidates have shared their thoughts after Toby Perkins retained his Chesterfield seat – winning with 19,316 votes.

Ben Flook, the Conservative candidate for Chesterfield, finished in second place with 8,496 votes.

He congratulated Toby Perkins, who held the seat he first won back in 2010, and expressed his gratitude for those who supported his campaign.

He said: “Congratulations to Toby Perkins on his victory in Chesterfield. It was a thoroughly enjoyable campaign, and a pleasure to meet so many amazing people.

Toby Perkins was elected once again as the MP for Chesterfield.

“I am hugely grateful to all of those who voted for me, and campaigned with me, over the past 18 months. Thank you!”

Dan Price, who finished in third place for Reform UK with 7,897 votes, praised Reform’s performance in Chesterfield - and said that he would be back in the political sphere again.

He said: “When the general election was announced I had no constituency.

“Four weeks of campaigning and we were third in a labour stronghold. Imagine what we can do in four years. I'll be back.”

David Wadsworth finished fourth for the Green Party with 2,682 votes. He said: “Massive thanks to everyone who voted for me!