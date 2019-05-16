Chesterfield's new mayor and mayoress take office

Chesterfield's new mayor and mayoress have taken office

Gordon Simmons, who was recently re-elected as councillor for Dunston ward, is the borough's 379th mayor.

A councillor for 12 years, he serves as vice-chair of the council's planning committee and is also a member of the employment and general committee.

Councillor Simmons represents the council as a trustee of the Chesterfield-based charity Uncle Billy's Children’s Fund and is also the chair of Age Concern Chesterfield and District branch.

The mayor has been married to his wife Jenny for 49 years.

His hobbies include gardening and music.

Coun Simmons said: "I am honoured to be mayor and I am looking forward to a busy year meeting as many people as possible during my term of office."

The mayoress for 2019-20 is Coun Kate Caulfield.

She serves as a councillor for Moor ward and was first elected in 2015.

She is the daughter of former Councillor Michael Gabriel Caulfield who served as mayor in 1984-85 and was subsequently created an honorary alderman of the borough.

She has a son and daughter and two grandchildren.

Coun Caulfield said: "It is a privilege to serve the borough as mayoress and I am looking forward to meeting as many residents as possible."

Couns Simmons and Caulfield replace Coun Stuart Brittain and his wife Anne who served as mayor and mayoress in 2018-19.