Fun-filled attractions - including climbing wall - coming to Derbyshire for summer event

A husband and wife are organising a fun-filled event aimed at encouraging youngsters to enjoy the great outdoors.

Mark and Becky Roberts will hold the Great Outdoor Show at High Acres Farm, Brackenfield, in August.

The two-day event will include a number of activities like a climbing wall, mountaineering and orienteering as well as overnight camping, live music and trade stands.

Mark, a Scout leader for 1st Inkersall Scouts, said: "I feel very strongly about encouraging kids to get outside more.

"At the show we aim to cover as many outdoor pursuits, interests and hobbies as possible.

"We will teach people how to not only have fun in the outdoors but do it safely and responsibly and respect the countryside code.

"There will be clubs and organisations like Scouts and outdoor activity centres helping people in where they can do great things.

"As parents ourselves of a 19-year-old daughter plus two young boys, we know how important it is to encourage children of this era to get more exercise, more fresh air and more understanding of the countryside and enviroment.

"Most importantly, it's key to encourage them to explore, dream, discover."

For more information about the event - including prices - visit www.thegreatoutdoorsshow.co.uk