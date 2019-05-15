Charity donates life-saving kit to Chesterfield group

A charity has donated life-saving pieces of kit to a Chesterfield group.

The Tom Henson Charity recently presented Chesterfield Community First Responders (CCFR) with two defibrillators.

RELATED STORY: Businesses sought to sponsor football kits at charity match in memory of young Bolsover man

CCFR is made up of local volunteers who respond to emergency calls and provide care to patients in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives.

Community first responders are trained to deliver life-saving intervention and defibrillation to patients in cardiac arrest.

Mark Wilbourn, of CCFR, said: "We'd like to thank The Tom Henson Charity for donating the defibrillators for our community first responders to use on duty.

"This means we can hopefully have more volunteers on the roads ready to respond to 999 calls on behalf of the East Midlands Ambulance Service."

The Tom Henson Charity was set up in memory of Tom Henson, of Bolsover, who tragically passed away aged 23 while he was playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield on July 31 last year.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer sadly suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

On Facebook, the charity said: "The work and dedication Chesterfield Community First Responders provide to the community is incredible and helps save so many lives.

"After hearing about their amazing work we donated two defibrillators which will be put to great use helping casualties and 999 call outs.

"Thank you and keep up the great work."