Businesses sought to sponsor football kits at charity match in memory of young Bolsover man

Sponsors are being sought for football kits which will be used during a charity match in memory of a much-loved young man.

Tom Henson, of Bolsover, tragically passed away aged 23 while he was playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield on July 31 last year.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer sadly suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

His family is now organising the second Tom Henson Charity Football Match, which will take place at Bolsover Town Sports and Social Club on June 15.

READ MORE: Charity football match to take place in Bolsover in memory of much-loved young man



Tom's brother Joe said: "We're currently looking for sponsors for our charity match football kits.

"It's an excellent way of promoting a business while also contributing to a great cause."

Money raised from the match will go towards providing defibrillators to areas associated with Tom as well as the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity, which provides screening events as well as grief support to people faced with the tragedy of losing a young person to a heart condition.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the event, contact Joe via this Facebook page - www.facebook.com/TomHensonDefibMap