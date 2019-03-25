Charity football match to take place in Bolsover in memory of much-loved young man

A charity football match will take place this summer in memory of a much-loved young man.

Tom Henson, of Bolsover, tragically passed away aged 23 while he was playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield on July 31 last year.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer sadly suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

His family is now organising the second Tom Henson Charity Football Match, which will take place at Bolsover Town Sports and Social Club on June 15.

The event officially starts at 1pm and the football match itself begins at 2pm.

On the day there will also be, among other things, a bouncy castle, a bake sale, a raffle, a bar, food and face painting.

Tom's family said: "Since Tom tragically passed away, we’ve been raising money to provide defibrillators to areas associated with Tom, as well as for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), who provide screening events as well as grief support to people faced with the tragedy of losing a young person to a heart condition.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support towards our causes and we look forward to seeing a great turnout in June."

They added that Tom was 'never forgotten'.