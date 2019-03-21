Life-saving defibrillator unveiled at Derbyshire school

A life-saving defibrillator has been unveiled at a Derbyshire primary school.

The device - which can be used by staff, pupils and members of the public in the event of an emergency - was officially launched at Darley Dale Primary School on Wednesday.

The defibrillator was purchased following a major fundraising drive organised by the school.

Kirstin Bloxam, vice-chair of governors, said a total of £1,450 was raised.

"It's been fantastic achievement and a real community effort," she added.

"We've now purchased and installed the equipment, using a Tideswell firm called the Defib Store, and we're planning training for staff, pupils and local residents - this will be run by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"In September the Department for Education published updated guidelines urging schools to consider the purchase of a defibrillator.

"This came after some high-profile cases where young lives have been cut short because of sudden cardiac arrest while at school.

"The argument is that these fatalities could have possibly been prevented had a defibrillator been made available."

A defibrillator is a device which gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation and is an essential life-saving step in the chain of survival.

Joe Robinson pictured with his mum Nikki and dad Shaun and paramedic James Hornby.

Joe Robinson - who has created this important map of defibrillator locations in memory of his much-loved brother, Tom Henson, who tragically suffered a cardiac arrest and died aged just 23 last summer - attended the school for the launch of the device and gave an inspiring talk.

