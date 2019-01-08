Derbyshire teen creates map of defibrillator locations in memory of brother

A Derbyshire teenager has created an important map of defibrillator locations in memory of his much-loved brother who tragically died aged just 23.

Tom Henson, from Bolsover, passed away while he was playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield on July 31 last year.

The Sheffield United fan and keen gym-goer sadly suffered a cardiac arrest due to congenital heart disease.

Now his brother Joe, 15, has made a free and public Google map which shows where scores of defibrillators are situated locally.

Joe, a student at the Bolsover School, said: "A defibrillator was used on my brother three times at Gosforth Fields - we didn't even know there was one there.

"I then realised that so many people don't know where their nearest defibrillator is.

"I created the map because I wanted to try and help people in the area - knowing where a defibrillator is could be the difference between life and death.

"Sadly my brother couldn’t be saved - but he would want others to be saved."

Joe thanked everyone who has helped him produce the map.

A defibrillator is a device which gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. This high energy shock is called defibrillation and is an essential life-saving step in the chain of survival.

Remembering his brother, Joe said: "Tom was a brilliant person.

"He was a keen Blade and loved playing football with his mates at every opportunity.

"He also loved the gym - he was as fit as they come as we never knew there was anything wrong with him.

"I couldn't have asked for a better brother and he's very sadly missed."

To view the map, visit here.

You can also visit this Facebook page to find out more information and updates from Joe.