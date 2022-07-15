Chesterfield residents warned of changes to bin collection times due to hot weather

Chesterfield Borough Council has announced that collections will begin earlier than normal on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, and has asked people to put their rubbish out the night before to ensure it is collected.

The authority joins a number of councils across the UK which have made the move in order to allow crews to protect themselves from the hot weather.

It said: “Owing to the extremely hot weather forecast, we're asking residents to present their bins the night before or by 6am on collection day for Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July.

"This will allow crews to begin collection earlier than normal.”

Temperatures are expected to hit 33°C in Chesterfield on Monday, while Tuesday’s mercury is set to reach a scorching 36°C.

Residents can check their collections days via www.chesterfield.gov.uk/bins.../bin-collections.aspx.