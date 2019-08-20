Chesterfield residents urged to check they are registered to vote - ahead of possible general election soon

Chesterfield Borough Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered to vote - as speculation grows that a general election may be held soon.

Each household in Chesterfield should have received a form as part of the annual canvass to check whether the information which appears on the electoral register for those living at their address is correct.

Chesterfield Town Hall.

MORE: Drivers should take mandatory eye test at 58, Derbyshire residents say



People should check that all of the information contained in the form is correct and confirm their details by visiting www.householdresponse.com/chesterfield

They will need to enter the security codes printed on the form they have received through the post.

On Sunday, the Guardian reported that prime minister Boris Johnson is 'laying the groundwork for an election campaign'.

Huw Bowen, the council's chief executive and electoral registration officer, said: "Anyone who wants to vote at future elections must be registered - simply check the form when it arrives and respond as quickly as possible.

"The easiest way is to do this online or using the freephone number.

"Alternatively, you can return the form by post.

"If you're not currently registered, we'll send you information explaining how to do this or you can also apply online."

Residents who are not currently registered to vote can register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

It is particularly important that anyone who has moved address recently looks out for the form and checks whether they are registered.

Any residents who have any questions can contact the elections team at the council by emailing elections@chesterfield.gov.uk or calling 01246 345402.

MORE: Summer fair will raise money for Chesterfield Royal Hospital's children's ward