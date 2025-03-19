Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins joins call for increased support for local pharmacies at Westminster event

Community Pharmacy England brought MPs together for an event in Parliament to discuss the the work they do, listen to their concerns for the future, and call for more support for local pharmacies.

The event showcased how residents in Chesterfield and across the country benefit from a range of healthcare services provided by pharmacies.

MPs also heard about how all of this is at risk due to the extreme pressures pharmacies are under, following a more than 30% real terms funding cut since 2016. Over 1,200 pharmacies have closed in England since then, so they need much more support to help them keep their doors open and achieve their full potential.

From advice on treating common conditions and offering NHS flu jabs to supporting those with long-term health conditions, pharmacies are a vital healthcare asset. They play a central role in local healthcare and save many millions GP appointments every year.

Toby signing a joint letter to the government calling for more support for local pharmacies

Toby Perkins added, “Each and every pharmacy closure is a huge loss to a local community. Labour have made it clear that pharmacies lie at the heart of our healthcare reform and will play an increasingly important part in reducing the pressures on GPs and helping all of us to lead healthier lives.

"I have already written to the Health Secretary to raise the concerns and to urge for government action to ensure community pharmacies have the funding and support they need, but was still happy to show my support again with a joint letter from MPs.”