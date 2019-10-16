Chesterfield councillors approve indoor adventure centre plans despite concerns

Chesterfield councillors have approved plans to create an indoor adventure centre as part of one of the country’s biggest developments - despite concerns.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee granted conditional permission for an application to build Adrenaline World at the eagerly-anticipated site of PEAK, formerly known as Peak Resort, near Unstone.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times last month, a petition - which was considered by the planning committee - expressed a number of concerns about the proposals, including noise and light pollution, traffic issues and disruption to local wildlife.

The planning committee’s report stated: “The development of the scheme is a priority for the council.”

It added that ‘impacts can be mitigated’ by conditions which have been imposed. A full list of those conditions can be read from page 79 of the planning committee’s report.

The indoor adventure centre is the brainchild of leisure entrepreneur and former professional English tennis player, David Lloyd.

It promises to offer a variety of activities - including a ninja course, zip lines, climbing walls, rope courses, adventure golf, caving, trampolining and e-karts - and create 100 jobs.

Mr Lloyd told journalists: “I am thrilled with the opportunity of working with Birchall Properties, the owner of the 300-acre PEAK site, and the authorities in Chesterfield to develop Adrenaline World and provide a brilliant amenity in a fabulous location.

“The employment benefits are huge for the local population and for those families who will relish the very different facility we will be providing.

“I am looking to this Adrenaline World being the first of many we’ll build across the country in the next few years.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the council, added: “The council has worked with the developer of PEAK for a number of years and we are supportive of the benefits that the resort would bring to our economy, as well as the jobs it would create for local people.”

PEAK, which has been in the pipeline since the late 1980s, aims to eventually offer leisure, health, sport and education facilities.

