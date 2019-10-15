Derbyshire council takes disciplinary action after 'criminal activity' allegations

North East Derbyshire District Council has confirmed it has taken disciplinary action after allegations were made about 'criminal activity' at one of its depots.

The authority - and the Derbyshire Times - received an anonymous letter stating that 'for some considerable years' a manager has 'repeatedly brought back illegal tobacco from trips abroad and sold these products on to staff of the council and friends'.

The letter continued: "He has repeatedly used both the council property and vehicles in which to conduct his business and store his stock and I believe he has made a considerable amount of profit in doing so."

It added that when he is away from work 'a colleague steps into the breach and allows sales to continue thus maximising gain and profit for both of these employees'.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the council told the Derbyshire Times: "We did receive an anonymous allegation highlighting issues at our Eckington depot site.

"This was sent to the chief executive and all councillors.

"The council takes matters like this very seriously and expects high standards of conduct and behaviour from all its employees.

"Given the nature of the allegations an independent external investigator was appointed to undertake a thorough investigation.

"Following this a comprehensive confidential report was produced and subsequently action has been taken in line with the council's relevant disciplinary policies and procedures."

