Campaign to improve safety outside Derbyshire school after crashes sees council introduce new measures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who represents Duckmanton Ward on Staveley Town Council, has campaigned to improve safety measures after two crashes on West Crescent, outside Duckmanton Primary School.

He said: “I spoke to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) and asked if something could be done to make the area outside the school safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Drivers with no tax or insurance, or illegal motorbikes and quad bikes, had been up and down there. We needed to stop the speeding outside the school.

Councillors Mick Bagshaw and Carl Chambers, pictured here outside Duckmanton Primary School.

“There were two crashes in the same place within two years – there wasn’t adequate safety and something had to be done.”

Coun Bagshaw said that, after liaising with DCC, a number of measures would be introduced to help improve safety outside the school.

“The platform speed jump, near to the new barriers, is to have surface repairs so that it can then be treated with a different coloured road surfacing - in order to highlight it as a safer crossing point for pupils, parents and guardians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has also been agreed to install additional safety barriers outside the pupil’s school gates.”

Coun Bagshaw added that DCC had also agreed to implement measures to help tackle parking problems - and thanked the authority for their help on the matter.

He said: “Like all schools, parking problems are a concern for pupil’s safety - in particular parking in the school bus layby. After speaking with the school I found that staff have to put out cones to stop parking and ensure the layby is clear for the school trip bus.

“This too was discussed with highways, where it was stated that waiting restrictions signs will be erected to stop parking during school times - and that will be enforceable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must point out that the restrictions will only apply during the times as stated on the news signal, and residents will be able to park at any other time.