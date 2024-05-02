Dog with no ID costs Derbyshire owner £1,600

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover District Council successfully prosecuted Paul Retallic of Hawthorne Avenue,Glapwell at Derby Justice Court and the defendant was ordered to pay a total of £1,623 including costs to the authority.

In July 2023, a Council Enforcement Officer attended a vets practice in Bolsover after being informed a stray dog had been taken to them by a member of the public.

When the officer scanned the dogs microchip it was unregistered, and as the dog had no collar the officer was unable to determine who the dog belonged to. Eventually Mr Retallic came forward as the owner and he was served with a legal notice requiring the details of the microchip to be updated within 21 days. The owner failed to comply and therefore the matter was taken to court.

In March 2024, Derby Justice Centre found the defendant to have committed offences contrary to Article 3 of the Control of Dogs Order 1992 and regulations 13(2) and 14(2)(e) of the Microchipping of Cats and Dogs (England) Regulations 2023.

Bolsover District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “What I don’t understand is why when we issue a notice people just ignore it, because all it does in the end is cost them more money. Let this serve as a warning that we will take action if you do not adhere to the law.

“Thankfully most people heed our advice, but I would ask all dog owners to make sure your dog has the correct identification and an up to date microchip so we if they do become lost then we can reunite them with their owner quickly and without causing any unnecessary problems.”